Marotta Asset Management Has $39.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $39,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $165.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $168.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

