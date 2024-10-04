Marotta Asset Management Has $6.17 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF makes up 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 25.78% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 128,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Germany ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLGR opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.