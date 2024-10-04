Marotta Asset Management Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,975,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 79,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,513,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.