Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,536,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,741,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.63 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $30.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

