Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,108,000.

BNDX opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

