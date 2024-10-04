Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,051 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.90% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLKR. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 342,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 208,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FLKR opened at $20.86 on Friday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

