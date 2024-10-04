Marotta Asset Management Sells 12,933 Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11.

About Franklin FTSE Australia ETF

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

