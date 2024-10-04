Marotta Asset Management Sells 3,223 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

