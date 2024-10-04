Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Shares of MAR opened at $249.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

