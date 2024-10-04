Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 501,681 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 177.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,681 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.34% of HUYA worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 4,335,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth $5,166,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in HUYA by 985,316.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 236,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.66 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

HUYA Increases Dividend

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

