Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 5,295 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 25.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

POSCO Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

About POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

