Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 8,592 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $311.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $314.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

