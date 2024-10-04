Marshall Wace LLP Buys 40,693 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPCR. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 101,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $42.29 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of -3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

