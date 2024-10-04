Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 429,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

