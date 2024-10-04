Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 757,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL opened at $3.90 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

