Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.39 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380,013 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rayonier by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.8 %

RYN opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.04. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.