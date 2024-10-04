Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.43% of Celcuity worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $21,583,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth about $3,545,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $14.82 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

