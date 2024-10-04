Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

