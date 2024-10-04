Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,723 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 219,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $130.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

