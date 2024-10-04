Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 713.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,852,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,345,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,362,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $142.25 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.