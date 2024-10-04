Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,558 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 88,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557,489 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $6,073,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

