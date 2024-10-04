Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.35 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $18,666,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 498,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 498,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,933,588.

Astera Labs Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

