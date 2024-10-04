Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.53 Million in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Veritex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 363,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 245,133 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 586,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veritex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

