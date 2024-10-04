Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.66 Million in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CTS by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.