Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.72 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

