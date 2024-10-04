Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 135,426 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 163,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 999,800 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TBPH. Leerink Partners cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

