Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 240,954 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 240,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.35% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $149,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

