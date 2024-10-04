Marshall Wace LLP Sells 347,374 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347,374 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,641,000 after acquiring an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,521,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,506,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $139.63.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

