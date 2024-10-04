Marshall Wace LLP Sells 471,471 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,471 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.