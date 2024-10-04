Marshall Wace LLP Sells 68,110 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,122,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 213,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.9 %

BKH stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

