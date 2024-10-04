Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.40 Million Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 84,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 65.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 74.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $167,129.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,283 shares of company stock valued at $825,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REPX

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.