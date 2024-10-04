Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.15 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

