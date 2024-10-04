Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,819,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

