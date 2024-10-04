Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,783 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.06. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

