Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $521.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.55. The stock has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

