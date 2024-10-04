Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 146,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

