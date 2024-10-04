Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 601,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

