Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.44 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

