Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.80 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $224.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $226.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.77.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

