Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.