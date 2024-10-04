Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after buying an additional 232,494 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of VLO stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
