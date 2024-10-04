Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

