Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 532 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,129,186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

