Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

