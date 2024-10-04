Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,393 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,268,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $249.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

