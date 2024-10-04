Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 533 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.