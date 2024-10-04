Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 62 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 182,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 126,475 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.62.

NYSE INSP opened at $205.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -372.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.02. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

