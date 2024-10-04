Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of APD opened at $285.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $302.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

