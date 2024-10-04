MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of MasterBrand worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,894,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the second quarter worth $9,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $8,775,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at $10,212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MasterBrand by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 497,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MasterBrand news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBC opened at $17.68 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

