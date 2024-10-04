Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROBT opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.